Aaditya Thackeray is first member of family in three generations to contest elections

The first of his family in three generations to contest an election, Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for the assembly polls amid much pomp and fanfare, on Thursday. He filed his nomination from Worli Assembly constituency and was accompanied by his family. He has declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore and has no liabilities or legal cases against him.

In a show of strength, Aaditya, 29, was accompanied by all senior leaders of the Shiv Sena. A huge crowd followed him for over two kilometres through the streets of Lower Parel and Worli from morning to afternoon. Senior citizens and the Sena's women workers were seen dancing and shouting slogans throughout. The mood was festive with the loud noise of crackers, around three to four sets of bands playing music, and a continuous shower of flowers from those standing in the balconies of Worli buildings.

Connecting with workers

The grandson of Sena founder Bal Thackeray was in an open air vehicle and got off it while nearing the Worli engineering hub office, where the nominations were to be filed, to walk with the crowd. He was accompanied by younger brother Tejas and Sena leaders. His mother Rashmi was spotted with him on the vehicle but Sena chief and his father, Uddhav, directly headed to the Worli Engineering Hub office. Aditya's nomination was the only one received by the Returning Officer's office on Thursday.

After filing his nomination, Thackeray spoke to the media and said, "I called the chief minister in the morning. He wished me luck and gave his support." When asked about his uncle, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, not fielding any candidate against him, the Yuva Sena chief said, "Many people have supported me. I thank all of them."

'Common man = CM'

He further said, "For me the common man is the CM of the state. I am also a common man and wish to work without expecting any position. People who wish that I become the CM is because of their love for me and I am thrilled and excited to see this support for me." Uddhav Thackeray said, "I thank everyone for their love and blessings for Aaditya."

Aaditya's assets

Aaditya has declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore. His affidavit revealed his bank deposits are at Rs 10.36 crore and bond shares are at Rs 20.39 lakh. He owns a BMW car worth Rs 6.5 lakh, jewellery at Rs 64.65 lakh and other such movable assets at Rs 10.22 lakh, taking the worth of his total moveable assets to Rs 11.38 crore. Aaditya has shown his immovable assets to be Rs 4.67 crore which include his commercial properties at Ghodbundar, Thane and agricultural land at Khalapur. He has also shown assets in the Hindu Undivided Family of Rs 1.64 crore in the affidavit. He has declared zero liabilities and legal cases against him and has shown business as his source of income. According to the income tax return of 2018-2019, his income was Rs 26.30 lakh, he has five plots of land in Bilawle, Taluka Khalapur, Raigad district, two shops in Thane, self-acquired property and inherited assets. Together, his immovable property is worth Rs 4.67 crore. Aaditya has declared his occupation as business. He has listed interest, rent, share of profit from firm and dividend as his sources of income.

Traffic chaos

The crowds following Aaditya caused traffic chaos in Worli and Lower Parel, during the morning peak hours, as Ganpatrao Kadam Marg was one way for over one hour towards Worli Naka. Traffic was running at a slow pace towards Lower Parel station. The issue was also discussed on Twitter by commuters. Himanshu Kapadia@HimanshuKapadia: What an awesome mess #LowerParel traffic was this morning, thanks to @BJP4India @ShivSena — Not sure how @mtptraffic

