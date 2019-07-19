Aaditya Thackeray: People will decide if I'm ready for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post

national

It is the people who will have to decide whether I am ready to occupy the post or not, said Thackeray at his rally in Dhule

On Friday, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who has embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' before the Maharashtra polls said that it is the people of the poll-bound state who will have to decide whether he is ready for the top job or not. Speaking during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Thackeray said his immediate priority, however, is to listen to the people's voice and fulfill promises the Shiv Sena has made to them.

The 29-year-old Yuv Sena chief has undertaken the mass outreach program ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls due in September-October. Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who is accompanying Thackeray during the yatra. n Thursday said that Yuva Sena leader would become the chief minister if the coveted post goes his party's way post-poll.

In Maharashtra, the Sena is at present sharing power with the BJP at the Centre and in the state. "It is the people who will have to decide whether I am ready to occupy the post or not. I can't talk about it as this is the only thing which is not in my hand."

"The only thing that's in my hand is to fulfill the promises the Shiv Sena makes," Thackeray told Marathi news channels here in North Maharashtra. The young politician, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, has embarked on the yatra "to thank" those who voted for the party in the recent Lok Sabha polls and "win over hearts" of those who didn't.

The Shiv Sena had won 18 of the 23 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra. "My first priority and duty is to listen to the voice of the people. Whether we are in power or not, the Shiv Sena is the only party which stands with the people all the time," he said.

During an interactive session 'Sanvaad' with students at a city college, organised as part of the yatra, a student asked the youth leader if he would like to work as an education minister to solve the academic problems faced by youngsters. Thackeray replied "yes".

"The home ministry is considered as the most important department in the country. But equally important is the

education department if we were to look at the future. I definitely would like to work in that department," he added. He pitched for encouraging research and innovation in the country.

The yatra, which will cover four districts of North Maharashtra, was launched in Jalgaon on Thursday. It will cover Nashik and Ahmednagar districts over the next two days.

