Aahana Kumra, Amol Parashar recount what happened in Hong Kong

Both Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar captured the moments for their fans via social media



Aahana Kumra

Actors Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar, who came together for "It Happened in Hong Kong", a travel style web series in Hong Kong, are awestruck by the dining, shopping and outdoor experiences that the place offers. The ongoing series, developed by OTT platform Viu, was made in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It highlights the sights, culture and experiences in the city, and is set against a romantic and adventurous storyline of two solo travellers, who come across each other while visiting Hong Kong and decide to explore the city together.

They discover the city's local culture, outdoor adventures, hidden temples, street food, street art, street shopping and nightlife together.

Both Aahana and Amol captured the moments for their fans via social media.

"This was my first visit to Hong Kong and I was completely mesmerised by the variety of things you can do here. The city and local culture is amazing and so is the great outdoors and shopping. So much to discover," Aahana said in a statement.

Amol added: "I've always wanted to come to Hong Kong and try the dimsums and I'm so glad I did. There are so many choices when it comes to local dining and cultural experiences, I was amazed. I will definitely be coming back with my friends for more."

The cast also took time out from their daily shoot schedule to explore Hong Kong on their own. They enjoyed dimsums and egg tarts, visited the Old Town Central and local district Sham Shui Po, apart from exploring the offbeat side of Hong Kong at Lantau Island, home to the Big Buddha with views of the lush mountainside which can be seen on a glass-bottomed cable car ride to the island.

The fourth and the final episode of "It Happened in Hong Kong" will be out on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever