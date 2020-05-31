Aahana Kumra: Casting for web shows has been a fair process

Aahana Kumra is sitting pretty with two web releases, Marzi and Betaal, in barely two months. Thrilled to essay dramatically different characters in the offerings, she agrees that OTT platforms have opened up a new world for actors. "In films, it takes years to get what you want to do. But, in the web world, you are playing different roles in show after show, in quick succession."

After being part of the television show Yudh, and The Blueberry Hunt (2016), Kumra made the audience sit up and take notice of her in Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). Even as she featured in several films thereafter, her web outings—Bombers (2019), Rangbaaz (2018) and Inside Edge (2017)—made her a household name. Having seen both worlds from close quarters, the actor believes that the digital medium nurtures meritocracy. "It gives you an opportunity to showcase your performance. [Casting] is a normal, fair process. Actors can get good parts with some great producers and amazing directors," she analyses.

While shooting for Betaal, she was inspired by producer Shah Rukh Khan's stories. "He knows how to make you feel included. As an actor, you face rejection every day. So, it was encouraging to hear him say that you should keep giving your best shot."

