Aahana Kumra: Indians more expressive than the French

With her first attempt at comedy with Sandwiched Forever behind her, Aahana Kumra has trained her eyes on her next, the remake of the coveted French offering, Call My Agent. A tale brings to the fore the goings on at a talent management agency, as employees navigate tricky situations to cater to their high-profile celebrity clients.

But, will the desi adaptation be an earnest portrayal of what transpires in the show business? "We haven't toned it down at all. Shaad [Ali, director] says that Indians are more expressive than the French, so, there was no need to tone it down. My character, Andrea is showcased as one who is 'out there'. While the role has been adapted for an Indian setting, she is as [outspoken] as the original character is," says Kumra.

Apart from a stellar cast, including Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan, several artistes play cameos in the show, says Kumra. "At one instance, when the actors were together, it felt like the entire industry had collected," says Kumra, adding that Farah Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia also feature in it.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news