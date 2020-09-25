Aahana Kumra teams up with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for ZEE5 anthology, Forbidden Love

Aahana Kumra considers herself fortunate to collaborate with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on Rules of the Game, which is part of the ZEE5 anthology, Forbidden Love. The actor believes that the filmmaker, who gave Bollywood a powerful story in Pink (2016), has the rare quality of telling stories from a woman's perspective.

"Aniruddha liberates his actresses; on his set, we are all treated as equals. In fact, there are more women than men on his set. Through his stories, he changes the way one looks at things. He lets us experiment and helps us find joy in the process," she says.



Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Shot over five days, the film sees how the life of a couple — essayed by Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kumra — is upended after the wife plays a seemingly harmless game at a roadside stall. Kumra, who has been dabbling in digital entertainment, feels the medium is a welcome change from cinema. "To me, OTT is an extension of theatre because I would do these sort of roles on stage. There are few liberating parts for women in mainstream cinema. In theatre, we experiment fearlessly because we have nothing to lose."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news