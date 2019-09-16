Aakash Chopra wants Tim Paine to be MS Dhoni's 'student'

Australia's captain Tim Paine talks to Australia's Pat Cummins during play on the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia. Pic/ AFP

Former Indian cricketer and well-known commentator Aakash Chopra recently took to social networking website Twitter to take a dig at Australian cricket captain Tim Paine.

Aakash Chopra went on to make fun of Tim Paine after the latter had got his DRS wrong during the fifth and final Ashes test match at The Oval against England.

Aakash Chopra went on to Twitter asking Tim Paine to take tuitions from Mahendra Singh Dhoni for DRS as one of his students. Earlier, during the Test match at Headingly, Tim Paine opted out of DRS when he should have taken it.

Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ Dhoni Review System. https://t.co/kcfuH1S6tQ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is supposed to be an expert at making DRS calls.

England won the fifth and final Test match against Australia by 135 runs as the Ashes series ended in a 2-2 draw. This is the first time the series has seen a draw after 47 years. Steve Smith went on to score 774 runs in the series.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates