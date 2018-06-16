Aakriti Sharma learns to play tabla for 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'

She enjoyed the process. Aakriti said: "I really liked it when my music sir taught me how to play the tabla. It was very interesting and I learned the basics within minutes."

Child actress Aakriti Sharma has been taking tabla lessons for the upcoming episodes on the show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala".

For one of the episodes of the Star Plus show, she was made to fake it, but she insisted on learning the tunes and then went for the take. She also requested the director to let her play the tabla in the upcoming episodes, said a source from the set.

