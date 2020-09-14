Aamchi Chimbai

Once a quaint fishing village, Chimbai's beach became infamous as one of the city's most unclean shorelines. But efforts of concerned citizens, corporates and non-profit United Way Mumbai's Mission Blue Project furthered the cause of its revival, two years ago. A year into the project, the non-profit wanted to measure if the clean-ups were helping the ecological system bounce back, and partnered with iNatureWatch Foundation's sister organisation, Ladybird Environmental Consulting.

The Navi-Mumbai-based non-profit platform will now teleport you to this 400-year-old coastal stretch via a virtual walk. "We conducted regular marine surveys to document intertidal marine life, measured the crab and shell population, analysed microplastics in the sand and pollution levels. The data revealed that the mixed rocky beach was a treasure trove of over 130 marine species. Intertidal marine life plays an important role in showcasing habitat change," shared Dr V Shubhalaxmi, founder, iNaturewatch Foundation and Ladybird Environmental Consulting, who will be leading the tour. The rejuvenation project is ongoing but the lockdown hit most of their on-ground activities. This tour is their attempt to revive interest in Chimbai beach's treasures.

The virtual tour will start at low tide and move towards the sea, displaying pictures and videos, along with Shubhalaxmi's commentary. "We will move around the beach and stumble upon the same species that you otherwise would on your walk. As high tides build, we will return to the rocky shore," she adds, suggesting that the aim is to redirect city folks here and create awareness about Chimbai's marine diversity.

On September 16 and 20, 6 pm

Log on to iNatureWatch Foundation on Facebook

Free

