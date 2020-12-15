Aamir Ali: Second half of 2020 has been good to me on work front

Actor Aamir Ali is on a roll in the OTT space with back-to-back web show releases. He says the second half of 2020 has been particularly good. After playing a character with grey shades in "Naxalbari", he will be soon seen in another web series titled "Black Widows".

"Debuting with a web show like 'Naxalbari' and a character like Ambar Keswani proved to be a great start for me in the OTT space. I never assumed how much my grey role portrayal would be loved so much by the audiences. The support and praise coming in has been overwhelming and is motivating me to go further," said Aamir.

"I feel lucky to already have another release on its way. 'Black Widows' is coming up next week and will once again see me in a totally different avatar, with full of surprises and a character which I am excited to introduce to the viewers. While this year has been a tough one for us all, the second half of 2020 has been really good to me on the work front, and I feel fortunate to have gotten such amazing opportunities to work on," he added.

"Black Widows" stars Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen as three best friends who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive husbands, but discover there is a dangerous twist in the tale.

