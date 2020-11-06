Aamir Ali: The nuances of my character in Naxalbari intrigued me

All set to be part of an intense drama covering quite a striking social issue, actor Aamir Ali is going to be seen in a very different avataar this time for Zee5's upcoming web show 'Naxalbari'.

Starring alongside actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Tinaa Dattaa, and others, Aamir will be seen playing a hard-hitting, strong, and powerful character on the show, one which he has not experimented with in quite some time now on the screen.

Looking very promising and charismatic in the trailer of the show which has just released, Aamir has taken on a new look altogether, making him be quite a striking personality already!

Speaking about what prompted him to take up the role & show, Aamir shares, "When I first read the script and grasped the storyline, the nuances of my character in Naxalbari intrigued me, and that's what immediately made me take up the show. I love playing roles that not only bring me creative satisfaction but are also intense, layered, and ones with a lot of depth, and my character is exactly a mix of it all. My role is highly intense, one which required a lot of preparation, workshops, understanding the plight of the situation my character is in through the course of the show which played an important part in bringing out the right kind of emotions, and so much more guidance and prep before and during the shoot which was overall a great learning process as well!".

