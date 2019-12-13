Aamir Bashir joins the cast of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mira Nair is currently giving shape to the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's A Suitable Boy. Even as she has zeroed in on Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala to play the central characters, the expansive world of the novel implies that the director is constantly adding more actors to the ensemble drama. The latest addition to the cast is Aamir Bashir, who is enjoying his moment in the sun, courtesy his act as Bhaisaab in Inside Edge 2.

The actor, who will portray the role of the pious Nawab Sahib of Baitar, is ecstatic to add a Nair project to his résumé. "To be a small part in Vikram Seth's magnum opus, a piece of literature that drew comparisons with the works of Leo Tolstoy, is an honour. That Mira, who I have always admired as a filmmaker, found me worthy enough to play the Nawab of Baitar is a privilege," he says.

Mira Nair and Vinay Pathak

Vinay Pathak will slip into the role of Agarwal, the conservative Home Minster of Purva Pradesh, for the BBC series. Looking forward to reuniting with Nair, Pathak says, "Mira has a keen eye for the conflict in the story, but the most wonderful [aspect] is the way she works with actors. I have done one short film with her before, and can't wait to get back in the same room as her!" The ensemble cast includes Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal and Mahira Kakkar, among others.

