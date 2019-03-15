Aamir Khan: Always loved Forrest Gump for its life-affirming story

bollywood

On his 54th birthday, Aamir Khan announces adaptation of Tom Hanks' classic Forest Gump as his next. The film has been titled Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao Pic/Shadab Khan. (Right) Forrest Gump Tom Hanks

He may keep a low-profile throughout the year, but Aamir Khan never misses his date with the media on his birthday. Maintaining the annual tradition, Khan celebrated his 54th with mediapersons at his Bandra residence yesterday.

After a round of cake-cutting and some PDA with wife Kiran Rao, the superstar took the opportunity to announce his next project — Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The superstar said that it was his Rang De Basanti (2006) co-star Atul Kulkarni's idea to have a desi version of the 1994 gem.

"Atul had approached me with the adapted script, but I did not take him seriously. It was only two-and-a-half years later that I read the script and loved it. After that, I secured the rights of the movie from Paramount. I have always loved Forrest Gump; it is a life-affirming story."

To be helmed by director Advait Chandan, the film will roll in October. "I have to lose 20 kilos for the role," he said.

