Aamir Khan fans from China to visit India especially to watch Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan's fans from China will be flying down to India especially to watch the actor's upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

Given the fact that movies in China release much later than the Indian release, Aamir Khan fans in China are all excited to come and watch the superstar's upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan right upon its first release. Fans in China are fond of Aamir Khan movies so much so that this time they have decided to fly down to India and witness it.

Over the years, Aamir Khan's huge body of work has not only made him the World's Biggest Superstar but also the most recognized face globally. In addition to being highly popular in India, he is also highly popular overseas, particularly in China, the second largest movie market. With a population of 1.4 billion and 1.35 billion in China and India respectively, Aamir Khan is undoubtedly the biggest Superstar in the world.

Aamir Khan's past three outings went on to create record-shattering earnings. His films PK (2014), Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017), topped the list of Top 5 all-time worldwide grossing Indian Films.

Meanwhile, Aamir met a top official from China's film regulator in Beijing last week and discussed cooperation between India and China in making films.

The Information Office of China's State Council announced Aamir Khan's meeting with Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director General of the State Film Administration on Tuesday. The meeting was held on Friday.

Wang discussed the development of Chinese films and said he hoped that China and India could strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation, share excellent films, carry out in-depth cooperation in making films and encourage filmmakers of both sides to produce more quality films.

The actor said that he would like to share his filmmaking experiences with industry colleagues from China, seek inspiration and create more excellent works.

