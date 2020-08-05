Aamir Khan gets back to work; starts scouting new locations for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is taking off to scout for new locations for Laal Singh Chaddha. He is keen to restart the shooting of his film, which ground to a halt in March. The unit had to abandon the shoot in Punjab due to the lockdown.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unit had two major schedules pending in Delhi and Ladakh when the nationwide lockdown brought its shoot to a grinding halt in March. Later, the makers decided to cancel the Ladakh schedule in light of the India-China military standoff along the Galwan valley. There were reports that, that Turkey and Georgia are soon going to be the locations for the pending shoot of this film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). It was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release but has now been pushed to 2021. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

While Aamir Khan is busy travelling, wife Kiran Rao and son Azad will continue to be at their Panchgani abode, ­their favourite getaway. Rao's Bengaluru-based parents have also joined them. Last year, Khan had hosted his mother-in-law's 75th birthday bash at the hill station.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news