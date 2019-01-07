Aamir Khan: Getting back into shape for my next film

bollywood

Aamir Khan refused to disclose the name of his next film for which he has started training but revealed that he is on a strict diet for the same.

Aamir Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Actor Aamir Khan, who keeps altering his looks according to what his films demand, says he is now on a strict diet to get in shape for a project. The actor interacted with the media at a Sunday brunch at Mia Cucina in Mumbai.

Asked about how his usual Sunday brunch, he said: "Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape."

Refusing to disclose the name of the film for which he has started training, Aamir said: "I cannot tell you which one it is but it's for my new film."

He was out for a brunch with his daughter Ira Khan. Aamir's last big screen appearance was in "Thugs Of Hindostan".

