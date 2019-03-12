Aamir Khan has a busy schedule on his 54th birthday

bollywood

Aamir Khan then takes off for North Ireland to attend the ongoing Belfast Film Festival

Aamir Khan

The countdown for Aamir Khan's birthday has begun. He turns 54 on March 14. The actor has the customary cake-cutting ceremony with the media at his Bandra home. The star then takes off for North Ireland to attend the ongoing Belfast Film Festival. He will be in conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir on 16th to discuss his body of work.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan likes to explore with the character he plays and the actor likes to surprise his fans with new characters. To experiment with roles, Aamir grows his hair and beard before every film. Aamir who loves to be a perfectionist, before his films he prefers to grow his hair and beard because that helps him to play with different looks. This also gives him the flexibility to play with multiple looks in one film.

His different characters in all these films like Secret superstar, Dangal, and Thugs of Hindostan is the testimony that Aamir is not only an idealist about the role he plays but also works really hard for his looks in every film.

