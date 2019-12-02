Aamir Khan is learning the art of tying a turban for Laal Singh Chaddha

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Audiences across all age groups have loved Aamir Khan's incredible look from Laal Singh Chaddha. His first look has increased the curiosity among the audience and his turbaned look has become quite popular across quarters.

Now, the buzz is that Aamir Khan is learning how to tie the turban as he's playing the role of a Punjabi man. Since he will be wearing the same look throughout the film, Aamir Khan wants to try his hand at learning how to tie the turban in order to sink into his character.

Aamir Khan is known to bring all his characters alive on the big screen, and him learning to tie the turban just shows how determined and devoted the actor is to his craft. He wants to give a personal touch to everything he does.

Aamir Khan also recently visited the Golden Temple while shooting for the film and the pictures had gone viral online. The Laal Singh Chaddha team is now in Chandigarh for an 8-day schedule after finishing filming a romantic song in the city.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

