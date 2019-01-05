Aamir Khan: Necessary to guide children on good lifestyle habits

bollywood

Aamir Khan was last seen onscreen along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in 'Thugs of Hindostan' and he still hasn't announced his next film project

Aamir Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan has said it is necessary to guide children on good lifestyle habits so that they can stay away from obesity and other related diseases.

Aamir Khan was interacting with media at the launch of Child Obesity Team (COST) website along with Maharashtra's Water Resources & Irrigation, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and Dr Sanjay Borude, bariatric (obesity) surgeon on Friday in Mumbai.

Speaking about malnutrition and obesity in India, Khan said, "On one side we are dealing with malnutrition and on the other, we are fighting obesity. Our government is trying to deal with it...I was also a brand ambassador of UNICEF. So, I feel we have to work towards eradicating both malnutrition and obesity."

Khan said it is necessary to guide children by teaching them good lifestyle habits. "I am really happy that Dr Sanjay Borude has started this initiative where through this website, obese children and their parents can get support and guidance."

Khan said nutrition is the most important factor for being fit and healthy. "I got to know about the importance of nutrition when I met Dr Vinod Dhurandhar while training for 'Ghajini'. He told me we are what we eat, and the more you eat healthy, fresh and balanced meal, the more you will feel healthy and fit. I always tell these things to my children but they don't listen to me.

"What Dr Sanjay Borude is doing is a fantastic thing as it will help a lot of families who are fighting against obesity. I am happy that the government of Maharashtra is also supporting the initiative." Many Bollywood celebrities endorse various kinds of processed food through advertisement.

When asked if he would like to urge his colleagues not to endorse such products, Kan said, "No, that shouldn't happen. We shouldn't take extreme step because there are a lot of people who are not obese who can eat different kinds of food. We should have information about obesity because if we are aware, we can take precautions to deal with it."

Aamir Khan was last seen onscreen along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in 'Thugs of Hindostan' and he still hasn't announced his next film project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever