Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan come together to promote Rani Mukerji's Hichki

Rani Mukerji's Hichki has been getting extensive word of mouth from the film fraternity itself. The 3 Khans have come together to share the journey that has made them inspiring success stories for generations



Aamir Khan

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan might have not done a film together yet, but they have come forward to promote Rani Mukerji's Hichki that releases today. All 3 Khans - the biggest names of India's entertainment industry - are promoting their dear friend Rani's forthcoming film and wishing her well.



Salman Khan

The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki are promoting the film uniquely by asking prominent personalities to share their untold weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths. The 3 Khans have come together to share the journey that has made them inspiring success stories for generations.



Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan, who defines superstardom with excellence, revealed that the major hichki in his life is his obsessive personality! The actor confessed, "My biggest Hichki is my obsessive personality. I get obsessed with anything that I do. I am still dealing with this Hichki and my struggle to overcome it continues." He has applauded Yash Raj Films and Rani Mukerji for taking up the challenge of making a film around a person who deals with Tourette Syndrome. He further adds, "Hopefully when I see the film, I will be able to address my Hichki, and improve myself."

Salman Khan opened about how he took his work casually. He revealed, "I used to have a Hichki. I used to take my work very casually. Now, that has changed as I take my work with seriousness and sincerity now. Because, now I have realised that nothing is better than work. Kaam se behtar kuch nahi hain. I guess all of you should also take your work seriously and appreciate every day that you are working."

Shah Rukh Khan is living legend today. The outsider, the path-breaker, the icon - Hindi cinema hasn't seen a Badshah rule with such unparalleled love and success. Yet, early on in his life, Shah Rukh faced the biggest hiccup one could face - the sudden loss of his parents.

He revealed, "My greatest Hichki moment is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. We were not financially well off, and I was studying for my Masters degree then. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life."

Rani adds "Through Hichki, we have tried to bring to focus important social messages like winning over discrimination and not letting one's weakness walk all over their dreams, their ambitions. It is extremely overwhelming to see all my dear friends and colleagues come forward to reveal how they overcame their weaknesses and inspire millions of people with their stories. I'm grateful to each one of them for their courage to speak openly about their struggles and victories."

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audiences as it releases today.

