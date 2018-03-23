Aamir Khan shares a moment spent with son Azad in his second Instagram post

Aamir Khan, who joined Instagram last week on his 53rd birthday, posted his late mother's photo as the first picture on the photo-sharing site. The actor has now shared his little muchkin Azad Rao's photo



Aamir Khan shared this photo on his Instagram account.

After making his debut on the popular photo-sharing networking site with his first post being the picture of his mother, Aamir Khan shares yet another series of 9 posts. The actor treated his audience with another series of 9 posts, uploaded a collage merging to be an image of his son Azad and his dog Imli.

Aamir Khan captioned the picture writing, My two babies... gifting me my birthday card :-)".

While on his impromptu visit to Mumbai on his birthday, Azad had gifted Aamir a handmade card, a testimony to which is seen in the post where Azad is seen presenting the card and Aamir is seen holding his dog.

The actor who uses other social media platforms to communicate, Instagram gives a sneak peek into his personal life.

Aamir Khan has won many hearts by breaking box office records in the populous countries of India and China.

On the professional front, the actor is busy shooting for the magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will release during Diwali 2018. The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Magnum Opus Mahabharata To Be Co-Produced By Mukesh Ambani

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates