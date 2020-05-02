Aamir Khan suits up to cheer for niece Zayn Marie's debut in Mrs Serial Killer

Aamir Khan has been spending time with his family during the lockdown. Recently, he took part in a virtual red carpet for niece Zayn Marie Khan's debut movie, Mrs Serial Killer. Giving him company was his wife Kiran Rao and theatre director daughter Ira. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor looked dapper in a suit, while Ira had on a yellow sari.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Ira wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

Take a look at Aamir and Ira's photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) onMay 1, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

Ira is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing pictures from her daily life. A few days ago, Ira had dipped into her family album and fished out a throwback picture from her childhood. In the picture, a cute little Ira can be seen all perplexed trying to figure out a dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "This is still how I look at complicated dresses. #fashiondiaster #thenandnow #whydoyouhavetogoandmakethingssocomplicated (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) onApr 3, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

A few days ago, she shared some 'bored' selfies on her Instagram account. Ira has been spending her time at home due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

For the unversed, Ira has made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others.

On the professional front, her dad, Aamir Khan will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news