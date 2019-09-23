Aamir Khan to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab

Aamir Khan's connection with the state of Punjab is deep-rooted. The actor has already shot in the state for some of his most-loved films including Rang De Basanti and Dangal, and both films went on to shatter box office records. Aamir Khan is now once again set to shoot in Punjab for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

It was recently revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha will be shot in 100 different locations across India. Now, we know that Punjab will definitely be one of those 100 locations.

Aamir Khan has zeroed in on Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar as of now, after an in-depth recce and research. Aamir's fans in Punjab are already super excited about the news and are hoping to get a glimpse of the actor while he is shooting. The Dangal actor himself is extremely excited to begin shooting as he personally is very fond of shooting in the state.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates