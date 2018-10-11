Aamir Khan urges fans in China to watch Rani Mukerji's Hichki

bollywood

Aamir Khan came forward to promote Rani Mukerji's film Hichki in China as it's set to release in the country on October 12

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who enjoys huge popularity in China, has urged his "friends" in the country to watch his friend Rani Mukerji's Hichki, which is releasing there on Friday. Aamir and Rani, who have starred together in Ghulam and Talaash, have been friends for long. Now that her Hichki is set to release in China, Aamir has come forward to promote the film.

"A very warm hello to all my friends in China. My friend Rani Mukerji an actress from India has done a film called 'Hichki', which I believe is releasing in China on October 12. Well, I want you to know that I have seen the film when it released here in India and it is a beautiful story and it's a great film, with wonderful performances by Rani and all the kids in it," Aamir said in a video uploaded on a Chinese social media platform.

Aamir Khan added: "It's really heart-warming and uplifting film with a beautiful story... I hope that all of you will go and see the film and I hope that you enjoy it." Rani is currently in China to promote the movie, which has a progressive message of beating stereotypes. The promotions are happening across 5 cities in China -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

In the movie, Rani Mukerji essays the role of Naina Mathur, a school teacher dealing with an involuntary nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome.

