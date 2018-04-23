Aamir Khan on Paani Foundation: We've got tremendous support from CM's office

Aamir Khan reveals state govt assisting him in making Maharashtra drought-free, ensuring smooth travel for Paani Foundation trainers



Aamir Khan

Currently in its third year, Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation is striving towards making Maharashtra drought-free. Starting this year, the state government led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken the onus of arranging the transport facilities for the 20,000 trainers who are part of Khan's not-for-profit organisation.

Speaking to mid-day, Khan explains that every year, about 20,000 individuals are selected from villages across the state. These individuals are then trained in watershed management at various centres before they head back to their respective villages to teach the locals about water conservation.

He says, "These trainers have to travel to the training centres. While Paani Foundation bears the expenses for their travel, we use Maharashtra State Transport for the conveyance. It's a big logistical effort — when do we book the tickets for? Which buses are to be booked? How many seats do we book? So, we requested the government to assist us."

Aamir Khan says that the response was prompt. "The CM's office got immediately in touch with the Maharashtra State Transport head and he ensured that they will take care of the logistics and facilitate smoother travel. We gave them a lump sum — they keep deducting the necessary amount as and when we book seats on their buses. We've got tremendous support from the CM's office."

