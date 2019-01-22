Aamir Khan with Kiran, son Junaid, daughter Ira at screening of Rubaru Roshni

television

Aamir Khan with his family, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanya Malhotra, Aanand L Rai and others attend the special screening of Rubaru Roshni at a Juhu multiplex

Aamir Khan with son Junaid and wife Kiran Rao at the special screening of Rubaru Roshni at a multiplex in Juhu. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Rubaru Roshni for close friends and family in Mumbai. The screening was attended by various prominent personalities from the entertainment industry along with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid and daughter Ira.



Ira Khan looked pretty in her short orange dress

Present at the screening were, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Mridula Tripathi, Taapsee Pannu, Aanand L Rai, Vaani Kapoor, Sooraj Barjatya, Ramesh S Taurani, Radhika Madan, Swara Bhasker and Divya Khosla Kumar to name a few.



Parineeti Chopra arrives for Rubaru Roshni special screening at Juhu multiplex

Earlier, Aamir Khan took to his social media saying that Aamir Khan Productions next film titled 'Rubaru Roshni' is all set to premiere this Republic day on Star Plus at 11 am.



Sunny Leone also attended the special screening of Rubaru Roshni

Aamir Khan further clarifies that his next film is not about a new episode of 'Satyamev Jayate'. The actor concluded the video by saying, "Dil pe lagegi tabhi baat banegi and invited the audience to join him to watch the film.



Aamir's Dangal co-star Sakshi Tanwar at the special screening of Rubaru Roshni



Sanya Malhotra at the special screening of Rubaru Roshni



Jacqueline Fernandez was all smile as she posed for the photographers at Rubaru Roshni



Yami Gautam arrives for Rubaru Roshni screening

'Rubaru Roshni' (face-to-face with light) is the lyrics of the track 'Roobaroo', written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman, from Aamir's much-loved movie 'Rang De Basanti.' Naresh Iyer had even won the National Award for his vocals. Incidentally, the movie had also released on January 26, thirteen years ago.

