Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares stunning pictures from a photoshoot

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's new pictures from a photoshoot have taken the internet by a storm. Ira on Monday took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself from her photoshoot. In the images, she is seen sporting a violet backless gown with a thigh-high slit. Her black pumps are a true winner of her fashionable look!

In one of the picture, she is posing against a backdrop of hills and a cloudy sky. In the second image, she is seen posing on a wooden bench. She captioned the string of photographs: "What a view... @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday."

For the unversed, Ira has made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others. Euripides' Medea revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

Talking about her directorial debut, Ira said in a media interaction: "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie."

