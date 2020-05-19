Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha might not make it to cinemas for Christmas?

If Eid is synonymous with Salman Khan offerings, Christmas belongs to Aamir Khan who has delivered some of his biggest hits — including Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014) and Dangal (2016) — during this festive period. The superstar probably had similar ambitions when he announced his passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha, as a December 25 release. However, with only 60 per cent of the film shot before the lockdown was brought into effect, sources suggest that the official adaptation of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump (1994) may be rescheduled for an April 2021 release.

After completing their fourth schedule in Amritsar on March 17, Khan called off the next stint, in keeping with the cine bodies' decision to suspend all shoots. A trade source says, "The unit was to head to Chandigarh for another round of filming. The shoot was moving like clockwork, and Aamir was hoping to release the first teaser around Diwali. However, the lockdown has put the brakes on his plans. Even if the shoots resume by August or September, it is unlikely that the movie will hit screens by December. It may target April 2021 for release."



Aamir Khan with Gippy Grewal during the Amritsar schedule

It is also worth noting that the offering, which traces the protagonist's journey over 30 years as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural milestones in India, will heavily rely on visual effects. "Besides presenting Aamir as a 20-something who grows older as the narrative progresses, the film will also depict events like the Babri Masjid demolition and the Kargil war. It won't be easy to complete such intricate VFX work in a short time," adds the source. Couple that with Khan's perfectionist streak, and one can be assured that his labour of love won't arrive at the theatres until the actor-producer is happy down to the last detail.

Ask trade analyst Amod Mehra if missing the December 25 deadline will adversely affect the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, and he says, "With Aamir's movies, the date makes no difference; whenever Laal Singh Chaddha releases, it will be Christmas at the box-office!"

The actor's spokesperson did not respond till press time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news