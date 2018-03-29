Aamir Khan's latest Instagram post will bring a smile to your face

Aamir Khan makes for a happy picture as he is surrounded with a number of candid smiles from children of Zakhangaon village, that has the actor visiting for his social initiative Paani Foundation



Picture courtesy/Aamir Khan Instagram

Aamir Khan makes for a happy picture as he is surrounded with a number of candid smiles from children of Zakhangaon village, that has the actor visiting for his social initiative Paani Foundation. Trust Aamir Khan to do things differently! His newly joined account on Instagram is another testimony of the actor setting precedents. His latest Instagram post serves as a treat to the eye with happy faces of children brightening the screen.

Less than two weeks into joining the social media platform, Aamir has given the third insight into his life with another series of nine posts. Each Instagram post from the Superstar has broken the internet and has his followers looking forward to the next sneak peek to his life. Superstar Aamir Khan's latest Instagram post gives a glimpse into his work towards his social initiative, Paani Foundation. The post has Aamir in the company of children from Zakhangaon village.

Aamir is seen striking a childlike smile as he is surrounded by happy faces. Captioning the series of nine Instagram posts, he wrote, 'The kids of Zakhangaon village can bring a smile to anyone's face :-)' The candid click showcases the kids delight on having the Superstar visit town.

After visiting Katgun village in Maharashtra, the latest destination for Aamir's Paani Foundation is Zakhangaon village in the Satara district where the actor is spending time interacting with locals and spreading awareness about water conservation and management. Aamir Khan in a Facebook Live interaction with his audience had recently urged viewers to support the cause and participate in Shram Daan. In its third year, Paani Foundation will be reaching 75 Taluka's.

The actor who is currently filming for Thugs of Hindostan, has chalked out dedicated time to personally attend and serve the social initiative. Well, with Paani Foundation Aamir Khan is not just changing lives but also touching hearts, and this picture is proof! This leaves us in anticipation for the next post from the Superstar.

