Aamir Khan's staff members test COVID-19 positive, actor takes his mother to get tested

Taking to his Instagram account, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced that some of his staff members have tested Coronavirus positive. He and all the other members have tested negative and now he is taking his mother to get tested and has also asked us to pray she tests negative.

Have a look at his post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onJun 29, 2020 at 11:21pm PDT

The actor is currently gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and will then be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Vikram Vedha remake.

