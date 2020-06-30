Aamir Khan's staff members test COVID-19 positive, actor takes his mother to get tested
Aamir Khan has posted on Instagram that some of his staff members have tested COVID-19 postive and he and all the other members have tested negative. He's now taking his mother to get tested!
Taking to his Instagram account, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced that some of his staff members have tested Coronavirus positive. He and all the other members have tested negative and now he is taking his mother to get tested and has also asked us to pray she tests negative.
Have a look at his post right here:
View this post on Instagram
The actor is currently gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and will then be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Vikram Vedha remake.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe