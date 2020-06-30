Search

Aamir Khan's staff members test COVID-19 positive, actor takes his mother to get tested

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 12:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Aamir Khan has posted on Instagram that some of his staff members have tested COVID-19 postive and he and all the other members have tested negative. He's now taking his mother to get tested!

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

Taking to his Instagram account, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced that some of his staff members have tested Coronavirus positive. He and all the other members have tested negative and now he is taking his mother to get tested and has also asked us to pray she tests negative.

The actor is currently gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and will then be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Vikram Vedha remake.

