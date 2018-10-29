Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look a potpourri of various elements

bollywood

Aamir too was minutely involved in the research and design

Aamir Khan

"Thugs Of Hindostan" costume designers Rushi and Manoshi say superstar Aamir Khan's character Firangi in the film is a potpourri of different elements and identities stolen from the myriad people he meets.

Talking about Aamir's look in the movie, Rushi said: "Firangi is a potpourri of different elements and identities stolen from the myriad people he meets.

"He loves his name and lives up to it with his top hat and his choice of foreign booze, which also are incidentally stolen from people. He wears an English leather tailcoat in a jade colour, the colour of a chameleon."

Manoshi added: "Like a magpie, he loves collecting things that shine to his eyes. He has a chatelaine belt from which he hangs his favourite glinting belongings. A rose-tinted sun-glass, an ornate leather canteen of water, a mismatched pair of boots and a 'potli' full of tricks, beware of the charmer, Firangi Mallah."

The actor said in a statement: "For Firangi, what we figured is that other than the dhoti that he wears, everything else is robbed from someone! Whether it's his hat, sunglasses, shoes, jacket, everything has been flicked."

Slated to release on November 8, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

