Aamna Sharif: Getting tested for COVID-19 was one of the most difficult times of my life

Aamna Sharif's staff had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and she was tested negative. But getting the tests and then the results has been described by her as one of the most difficult phases of her life in a recent interview.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, she spoke about that time period and stated, "It was one of the most difficult times of my life. Other than Parth, testing positive, my staff member who had been with me on the sets contracted the virus. He was staying with us and so it was scary for all of us."

She added, "When he showed symptoms, we got him tested and later, got treatment for him as well. We were concerned for him and for us, too. Then we got tested, and thank God our results were negative. But, we were all very worried till the time our results came."

She even spoke about making the tough choice of going ahead and shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show. "It took me a lot of time to agree. After being at home for months, psyching ourselves that we are not supposed to touch things or meet people, then going to the sets, looking at people in PPEs, was tough. I know that we can't stay at home always as we have to step out ultimately but with all precautions. It took me a while to accept and work in a Covid world. I was anxious, nervous, scared and stressed but I adapted and worked around it though it was not easy," Sharif stated.

