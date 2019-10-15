Aamna Sharif on playing Komolika: I've cried enough as Kashish, it's high time I make others cry

Aamna Sharif, who is best known for playing Kashish from Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003-2007) is playing the negative character Kamolia in Ekta Kapoor's reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Aamna came in as the replacement of Hina Khan, who had quit the show to fulfill prior film commitments.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Aamna was asked if she is excited about experimenting with her character, she said, "Of course, as an actor, you want to play all shades. It's really exciting when you come across something that can surprise your audiences. It's always exciting to expect the unexpected." But did she have any qualms about playing a negative character? "I had briefly played a grey character in Ek Villain and when Komolika was offered I felt it was a good opportunity to flesh out that aspect of an actor too. And on a lighter note, my first thought was as Kashish I've cried enough, it's high time I make others cry. I would really hope that I do an entertaining portrayal and that the audiences accept it in a similar emotion."

The actress was last seen on the television screen in the 2013 show Ek Thhi Naayika. She also played a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villian, where she played the role of Riteish Deshmukh's wife in the movie. And now as Komolika, fans will get to see the actress in a negative role. In the interview, she also shared how she missed being in front of the camera. "I've missed being back on the sets... everything about this profession makes you so habituated. The camera that captures you, the team you work with, the makeup people who change you, the arc lights that make you feel special, the lines you speak, etc," she said.

The search for the fresh face had begun after Hina Khan, who was playing the character for some time quit the show to fulfill prior film commitments. The reboot version has Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes essaying the lead characters of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma with Karan Singh Grover, Alka Amin and Kanupriya Pandit playing supporting roles.

