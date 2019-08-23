Aarav Bhatia prepares sumptuous dinner; mom Twinkle Khanna is in complete awe

bollywood

Mommy Twinkle Khanna is "proud" to see her teenage son, Aarav Bhatia cook a wholesome dinner for the family

Aarav Bhatia with mother Twinkle Khanna at the Mumbai airport. Photo: Yogen Shah

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post is about her son, Aarav Bhatia. The teenager is an awesome cook, and why do we say this? Akshay Kumar's son prepared a sumptuous dinner for his family that included avocado salad, chicken skewers, mushroom risotto, and chocolate souffle. The mother is extremely proud and shared visually satisfying photographs of the spread out.

Twinkle Khanna shared two photographs of the dessert and the meal and gave a beautiful caption that read: "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers, and chocolate soufflé #proudmama (sic)"

We are sure the meal was a yummy one!

Interestingly, Aarav Bhatia's actor-father, Akshay Kumar worked as a chef before entering the Hindi film industry. That seems to have rubbed off on his son, and he has acquired cooking skills from his daddy dearest. Well, earlier, Twinkle had also shared a photo of Akshay and Aarav cooking together.

After that, she also shared a photo of daughter Nitara spending her holiday, trying to prepare something interesting.

This post has Twinkle Khanna and Nitara making breakfast on a Saturday.

These pictures prove that cooking is quite a hobby at Akshay Kumar's home. Akshay and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001 and have two children together - Aarav and Nitara. The couple is very protective about their children and keeps them away from the prying eyes. The couple has admitted to giving their children a normal childhood and hence keep them away from the media glare.

