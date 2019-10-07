Aarey colony row: All 29 arrested activists, locals, students get bail

The Dindoshi Holiday Sessions Court on Sunday granted bail to all 29 people arrested by the Aarey police for protesting to save the trees. The police in their official release has said those arrested had got into a scuffle with the officers and had tried to stop them from doing their duty. The court has granted bail to all of them with a surety or personal bond of Rs7,000 each with conditions. Also, Section 144 (unlawful assembly) has been lifted from Aarey.

"We moved an application before the holiday sessions court where we argued that those sent behind bars are well educated, and most of them are students who have exams on Monday. The court then granted bail with conditions," said advocate Aditya Bambulkar. who represented all the arrested activists, locals and students.

The conditions stated that the applicants shall not indulge in any crime and shall be present at the police station once a fortnight (15 days) on Wednesday between 6 and 9 pm and co-operate with the investigating officer as and when needed.

On Sunday, the police continued to deploy security at all the entry and exit points of Aarey to restrict protesters. "There was a peaceful protest on Sunday, but some of them again tried to enter Aarey Colony premises. We detained five-six people and later released them," said an officer from Aarey Police. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar was also detained. Ambedkar had arrived with hundreds of his supporters.

When rumours of his detention started doing the rounds, Ambedkar tweeted to his followers telling them not to believe the rumours: 'I went there to protest & ask the govt some valid questions. I have been detained & not arrested. I am currently at Powai police station. Don't believe rumours & I appeal to everyone to maintain law & order'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates