Aarey officials to crack whip against illegal encroachers

Taking serious note of the report in mid-day about a green activist writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding illegal chopping of trees and encroachments in Aarey Colony, the CEO office of Aarey visited the spot and began the procedure of filing an FIR against the culprits.

On May 7, mid-day had reported how a environmentalist Stalin D wrote to Uddhav requesting the forest department and Thane forest circle to monitor Aarey Colony against encroachers during the lockdown.

In his letter to Thackeray, Stalin D also highlighted the fact that on an average, at least 30 trees were being chopped down daily inside Aarey.

"Slum-dwellers are expanding encroachments, building illegal temples, clearing the vegetation regularly ever since the lockdown was imposed. We have time and again raised the alarm and intimated the authorities concerned.

But, the Aarey police have not acted on any of the complaints and instead have chosen to beat up citizens who send them proof of tree chopping and expanding encroachments," the letter stated.

Stalin D told mid-day that he also received a response to the email from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office stating that he letter had been sent to the department concerned to take necessary action.

CEO of Aarey Milk Colony Nathu Rathod told mid-day, "We have taken serious note of the illegal encroachments and alleged cutting of trees in Aarey and will be taking the help of the police to book those responsible. Our teams have visited the spot and the procedure of filing the FIR is in progress."

