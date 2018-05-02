Aarya Babbar has high hopes from Junglam

Aarya Babbar spoke to the media at the muhurat and poster launch of Junglam along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Pranav Vatsa, Divya Agarwal, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma on Monday



Aarya Babbar

Actor Aarya Babbar has pinned high hopes on his upcoming film Junglam as he is confident about its script. Aarya spoke to the media at the muhurat and poster launch of Junglam along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Pranav Vatsa, Divya Agarwal, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma on Monday.

On being a part of Junglam, Aarya said: "This film has a good script. This is first time I am getting an opportunity to work with director Pranav (Vatsa). This film also has a really good team and I am really happy that Setu (Sriram) saab is cinematographer of this film.

"The way the whole script and my characters have been designed, I am very excited about that. I am genuinely looking forward to do this project. I hope it becomes what the script is. The whole style of the screenplay of this film is very unique. "The way the makers of the film have used jungle as a character, is something very unique and new. So, I hope that thrill comes across the screen."

On his character in "Junglam", Aarya said: "Most of the times, I get offers to portray different kind of roles. I am glad that my director wants me to do something different in films. In this film, my character has grey shades and my character's name is Ranveer Rana who is a forest officer. "He is the only one who knows dark secrets of the forest and it's about how he takes advantage of it."

After "Junglam", Aarya will be seen in a movie titled "Jehan", followed by a Punjabi film which his home banner will produce. "It will feature dad (actor-politician Raj Babbar) and me for the first time."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever