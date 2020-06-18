Aarya: Sushmita Sen introduces Sikandar Kher as Daulat

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday took to social media and introduced co-actor Sikandar Kher's character - Daulat, who is to be seen alongside Sen in her upcoming debut web series 'Aarya.' The former Miss Universe shared pictures on Instagram and praised the actor saying "an absolute natural both on and off-screen. An intensity that speaks even when engulfed in silence."

Dubbing him as "rockstar," Sen introduced his character in the series as "a man of few words but when he speaks, you gotta listen." Before Sikandar Kher, 'The 'Main Hoon Na' actor introduced two of her other co-stars from the forthcoming series, Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das.

On Tuesday, she shared Chaudhari's role in the series as to be that of "suave, ruthless" character, while actor Namit Das will essay the role of Jawahar. The web series 'Aarya' to be premiered in Disney Plus Hotstar, from June 19 onwards, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

