Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy to make a comeback with Night and Fog

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, well known for his 90's hits on the silver screen is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with international film Night and Fog which is directed by Tanvir Ahmed

Rahul Roy

B-town fame Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy is well known for his 90's hits on the silver screen, his fans have been waiting to watch him on the silver screen and his come back is with international film 'Night and Fog' which is

directed by Tanvir Ahmad.

The film is an autobiography on the director's journey in cinema where the film will show Tanvir's knowledge of cinema and his struggle to know what actual cinema is. The film is making of a film within a film where Tanvir's character will be essayed by Rahul Roy and Telly fame Aayush Shah known for Mahabharat, Navya, and Uttaran because of which he has an international fan following in Indonesia, South Africa, and Russia will be essaying Tanvir's son's character.

The film will revolve around these two major characters, the first schedule of the film is over which was shot in Bandra in an apartment and now they will be heading towards the second schedule soon.

The film will be in English and French which will be released worldwide. We wish the team luck and hope to see the film on screen soon.

