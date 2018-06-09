Aashka Goradia names eyelashes after close friends Mouni Roy, Abigail and Juhi Parmar's daughter

Way ahead of her wedding last year, Aashka had announced on her plans to enter in the make -up industry that finally came through now, she shares

Actress & recently turned beauty blogger & entrepreneur Aashka Goradia who launched her line of India's first double stitched 3D eye lashes has named the products from her beauty line dedicating it to her television contemporaries & other women who've been her source of inspiration.

International bloggers like Huda Beauty, Kylie Jenner, Kat Von D & others have introduced their range of products naming them after famous celebrities & began the trend. Aashka who's fairly new in the competitive beauty industry has taken the trend a notch higher naming the lashes after her contemporaries, friends & family giving it a personal touch.



Actress, Anchor, yoga enthusiast & travel blogger, Aashka Goradia turned entrepreneur second time around as she launched her line of make-up & unveiled the first product under her brand named after her mother-in-law Renee via her micro blogging site.

Aashka in the first years after her acting career took off, ventured in a promising frozen dessert industry back in her hometown. The actress has now stepped in waters in a cut throat industry of make-up & beauty products & launched India's first double stitched lashes online.

Aashka excitedly shares, "When all of the 15 designs were ready & right in front of me, I spent hours thinking about giving each one a special name as this project is closest to my heart. I didn't want it to be frivolous-fancy- eye catchy names. I gave it a lot of thought & wanted to dedicate each lash behind the women who have inspired me along this entire journey that includes my mother, grandmother, a cousin, my best friend, Mouni, Abigail & Juhi Parmar's daughter... there's a reason & a story behind naming every lash."

Way ahead of her wedding last year, Aashka had announced on her plans to enter in the make -up industry that finally came through now, she shares, "It was always a dream to start something of my own but it took sometime to figure, it had to be something I'm passionate about to have my heart & mind in place. This industry introduced me to make-up & I fancied the art. This brand is my baby. I want to wake up each day & work harder. When you're starting out, there are many risks you take, an effort to stand out of the clutter, patience as everything takes longer than planned. But at the end it is the most satisfying job & you get a good night's sleep."

