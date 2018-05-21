Aayush Mane strikes as Bipin Colaba emerge champs

A stellar performance from striker Aayush Mane saw him score the all-important goal to help Bipin Colaba (above) emerge victors in the final of the 30th Year Celebrations of the Bipin Football Academy Tournament played at the Poinsur Gymkhana

A stellar performance from striker Aayush Mane saw him score the all-important goal to help Bipin Colaba (above) emerge victors in the final of the 30th Year Celebrations of the Bipin Football Academy Tournament played at the Poinsur Gymkhana recently. Mane scored the solitary winner against Bipin Kalyan. In the semi-final too, Mane, who was later adjudged the best player of the tournment, had netted the lone goal as Bipin Colaba beat Bipin BMC.

