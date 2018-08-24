Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain spurs Loveratri's promotion with full energy

bollywood

From interacting with young fans to shaking a leg with them on Loveratri's chartbusters, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's NIFT visit in Kolkata had been an endearing one

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

After visiting Kalighat Temple, and gorging into some Kolkata street food, actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visit NIFT, Kolkata on Day 2.

With budding young college students, the young actors were in a full fun spree. From interacting with young fans to shaking a leg with them on Loveratri's chartbusters, Aayush and Warina's NIFT visit in Kolkata had been an endearing one.

Before Kolkata, the talented actors visited Baroda for the launch of Loveratri's first song Chogada. After Baroda, Kolkata is the second city visit of the Loveratri Team. The duo visited the famous Kalighat temple.

After spending ample amount of time at the famous Kali Temple, Aayush, and Warina had the famous egg rolls and kathi rolls from the local food joints of the city. While promoting the new song gorging into the lip-smacking street food, Aayush and Warina also clicked pictures with the fans.

Kolkata is known for its street food and the young stars spent a considerable time gorging into the authentic Bengali delicacies and interacting with the fans in the city.

From Kolkata, the whole team will head to Rachi for their third city visit.

Loveratri revolves around the love story between Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

'Loveratri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

