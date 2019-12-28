Aayush Sharma: Coincidence that baby's due date came around Bhai's birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift — the superstar turned mamujaan again as sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to baby daughter Ayat on Friday afternoon. Aayush Sharma was by Arpita's side throughout the day as friends and members of the Khan-daan made rounds of Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar to meet the latest addition to the family.

When mid-day spoke to Sharma, the second-time daddy — the couple is parents to three-year-old Ahil — was naturally over the moon. "I always wanted a daughter. Arpita and Ahil were hoping for a boy. Thank God, it's a girl! The family is complete now. [What makes it more special] is that Ayat is the first girl born in my family [the Sharmas]," he beamed.



Aayush Sharma with son Ahil. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Holding little Ayat in his arms was a precious feeling, said Sharma. "I thought I was [emotionally] ready because it's my second time as a father, but I felt overwhelmed on seeing her. Having a baby is an indescribable feeling."

On Friday evening, an overjoyed Salman took to Twitter to thank Arpita and Sharma for bringing the little bundle of joy into his life. In the final months of her pregnancy, it was reported that Arpita and Sharma were keen that their baby share her birthday with her famous mamujaan, and had accordingly scheduled a C-section for December 27. "It's a mere coincidence that the baby's due date came around Bhai's birthday. When I told him about Ayat's arrival, he was excited."

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates