Aayush Sharma on anniversary: We have been married for 6 years but feels like I know you since forever
As the actor is shooting for his upcoming film, this would be the first time Aayush Sharma will be away from his wife Arpita on their anniversary.
Bollywood's young and dynamic actor Aayush Sharma marked his sixth anniversary with wife Arpita by sharing a heartwarming post commemorating six years of love and togetherness. As the actor is shooting for his upcoming film, this would be the first time Aayush Sharma will be away from his wife Arpita on their anniversary.
Sharing adorable pictures recording their journey together, Aayush Sharma said, "Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always [sic]."
Arpita also took to her Instagram account to wish her hubby on their anniversary and wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma [sic]"
Aayush Sharma and Arpita have two adorable kids, Ahil and Ayat, who make timely appearances on the actor's social media handles. The doting father never misses an opportunity to give a glimpse into the precious moments he shares with his family.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma are said to have first met in 2013 in Mumbai, via common friends at a party. The duo hit it off instantly and got along like a house on fire. For Aayush, it was no less than "love at first sight". (All pictures/PTI, Arpita Khan's Instagram account, Salman Khan's fan club)
In picture: Salman Khan and the rest of the family members on stage during the wedding rituals
The couple's big fat Bollywood wedding was solemnised at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014.
Arpita Khan's wedding was one of the grandest ones in Bollywood. The wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale, and why not? When your brother is Salman Khan, he can actually bring stars to your feet.
In picture: Salim Khan, Salman Khan and the groom's parents bless the couple, Arpita and Ayush Sharma.
Arpita Khan looked like a princess, all dolled up in a traditional bridal red lehenga. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma looked dapper in a traditional sherwani.
The film industry's top stars dazzled Hyderabad as it was Salman Khan's sister Arpita's wedding, that was being tagged as the wedding of the year.
In picture: Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan in a picture posted by Kabir Khan on Twitter. The filmmaker had this to say, "At the historic Falaknuma palace for Arpita's grand wedding... :-)". Picture courtesy Kabir Khan's Twitter account
Back in 2014, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad had never seen such a steady flow of film stars in a single day — until Khan decided to organise a fairytale wedding for his sister in the City of Nizams.
In picture: Kabir Khan posted a picture with wife Mini Mathur, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and other guests at the wedding. Picture courtesy Kabir Khan's Twitter account
The star-studded extravaganza became the talk of the town with social media providing film buffs intermittent glimpses of the event.
In picture: Kabir Khan posted yet another group photo with wife Mini Mathur, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Katrina Kaif, bride Arpita Khan, Karan Johar and other guests. Picture courtesy Kabir Khan's Twitter account
The Nizam-era Falaknuma Palace, was entirely booked — which included the Nizam suite whose tariff was around Rs 5 lakh a night back in 2014 — for the wedding gala attended by nearly 250 guests. The dress code was traditional wear.
The ceremony started at around 4 pm and went on till the early hours of Wednesday. The groom arrived in a horse-driven carriage accompanied by two bands, one from Delhi and the other local.
Aayush Sharma's baraat was received by the Khan brothers and their mom, Salma, and escorted into the marriage hall. The jaimala (exchanging garlands) and pheras (taking rounds around the sacred fire) followed.
-
Salman Khan left no stone unturned to make his little sister Arpita's wedding memorable. In the evening, singer Mika Singh is said to have belted out many of Salman's popular songs. Salim Khan also hummed some old melodies with Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail joining in.
In picture: "Salim uncle sang so well. @BeingSalmanKhan was singin Jumma then @aamir_khan was singing too. Full masti." tweeted singer Mika Singh. Picture courtesy: Mika Singh's Twitter account
Salman Khan then crooned Jumma Chumma De De while Aamir Khan sang Aati kya Khandala for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's wedding night.
-
There were also some special dance performances by close friends and family members. While Katrina was seen shaking a leg with Salman and Aamir on Sheila ki Jawaani and a few other tracks, veteran actress Helen too did a jig.
In picture: Amrita Arora Ladak with Arpita Khan
The guests were treated to a lavish spread of traditional as well as exotic delicacies for lunch and dinner. The dinner included Hyderabadi cuisines like biryani and patthar ka gosht. There was also a special request from the Khans for kachche gosht ki biryani and haleem.
In picture: Mini Mathur with the happy bride Arpita Khan at the wedding in Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. She had written on Twitter saying, "I don't remember any other wedding that was so madly fun!!!" Picture courtesy Mini Mathur's Twitter account
Arpita Khan's bidaai on November 19 afternoon was followed by a farewell lunch for the guests. The Khans have always been known for their hospitality and the wedding made it evident!
A look at some more pictures from the wedding night of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma:
Tennis ace Sania Mirza also attended Arpita Khan's wedding. Posting this picture on Twitter, the Hyderabadi girl wrote, "My absolute favourite and a friend who is always there no matter what @BeingSalmanKhan". Picture courtesy: Sania Mirza's Twitter account
Sania Mirza shared this selfie, taken with Varun Dhawan and friend Aarti Shetty, on Twitter. Picture courtesy: Sania Mirza's Twitter account
From left to right: Shakeel Ladak, Malaika Arora and (then husband) Arbaaz Khan with their son, Arhaan, and Amrita Arora Ladak
Salman Khan looked dapper in a green kurta and was all smiles at the wedding festivities. He is seen posing with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Picture courtesy: Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram account
-
Amrita Arora with Arpita Khan's sister, Alvira Khan. Picture courtesy: Amrita Arora's Twitter account
Amrita Arora with sister Malaika Arora, Seema Khan and a guest at Arpita Khan's wedding. Picture courtesy: Amrita Arora's Twitter account
Amrita Arora shared this picture on Twitter and wrote, "Now that's what u call real women! mom, aunty salma, aunty kiran n aunty Helen!" Picture courtesy: Amrita Arora's Twitter account
Here's wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary!
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2020. Here are some snapshots from the big fat wedding celebrations of Salman Khan's sister which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad...
