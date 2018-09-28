Aayush Sharma seeks his elders blessings ahead of Loveyatri release

bollywood

Not many know but Aayush Sharma comes from one of the first political families of Himachal Pradesh

Aayush Sharma

Debutant Aayush Sharma was in the capital and made it a point to spend time with his grandfather Shri Sukh Ram and father Shri Anil Sharma and take their blessings ahead of the release of his debut 'Loveyatri'. Not many know but Aayush comes from one of the first political families of Himachal Pradesh.

Aayush says, "I haven't been able to spend time with my parents and grandparents and it was so good to just get some time with them. Their prayers and blessings mean the world to me."

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri. LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

The trailer had earlier set the mood right with its music and colourful backdrop of the festive season. With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form.

LoveYatri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

