Aayush Sharma: Wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname

Aayush Sharma is a proud father of two beautiful children- Ahil and Ayat. Aayush and Arpita Khan Sharma tied the knot in 2014 and became proud parents one more time on December 27, 2019, on Salman Khan's birthday, when Ayat also came into their lives. Now, speaking to ETimes, the Loveyatri actor revealed the reason behind the names of his children.

He said, "We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it's a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname."

And also speaking about his daughter Ayat, he said, "She's still rather young but she's started to react to people and associating to people. Luckily I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I'm just trying to fulfil my fatherly duties."

On the work front, the actor has a film called Kwatha coming up with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and will also be seen with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news