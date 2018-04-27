Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain and Loveratri team wrap up London schedule

Arpita Khan Sharma shared a picture on Instagram where the entire cast and crew has posed for a picture-perfect moment on the film's wrap

Team Loveratri who was busy shooting in London has happily wrapped up the film's schedule. Arpita Khan Sharma shared a picture on Instagram where the entire cast and crew has posed for a picture-perfect moment on the film's wrap. She posted the picture captioning, "Can't believe another schedule comes to an end. #loveratri".

Aayush Sharma has time and again treated the audience with glimpses of the London schedule which has generated curiosity amongst the audience. The first schedule set in Gujarat included hard-core training sessions of Garba, a glimpse of which was shared by the Aayush Sharma.

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with Loveratri. Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

The earlier released poster of the film which showcased Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the dandiya ready pose garnered immense love and appreciation from across quarters for the fresh pairing. 'Loveratri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

Also read: Garba lessons galore for Loveratri duo Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates