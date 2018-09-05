Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain's Lucknow visit involved a lot of food, shopping, and school visit

bollywood

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visited Lucknow to promote their upcoming movie. During their stay in the City of Nawabs, the duo indulged themselves in authentic Tundey Kebabs, shopping, and Heritage visit

Ahead of the film's release, young stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visited Lucknow to promote their upcoming movie. During their stay in the City of Nawabs, the duo indulged themselves in authentic Tundey Kebabs, shopping, and Heritage visit.

The one day stay of the actors in Lucknow was full of fun activities. The duo started the day by visiting a school where Aayush and Warina interacted with the students and teachers teaching them the steps of Chogada as well.

After spending time with young fans, Aayush and Warina went shopping for Lucknow's famous Chikankari material. After a shopping spree, they also tasted the famous Tundey Kebabs. The duo ended the day by visiting the heritage place of Rumi Darwaza in the evening where they also tasted local Golgappes at a roadside thela.

Lucknow happened to be the fourth city visit of the Loveratri team after Ranchi, Kolkata, and Baroda. The Loveratri stars have kickstarted the film's promotion in full swing. The trailer had earlier set the mood right with foot-tapping music and colorful backdrop ahead of the festive season of Navratri.

Loveratri revolves around the love story between Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

