'Abba Kidhar Hai' Kareena Kapoor mimics son Taimur and sounds adorable

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The actress rang in her birthday at the royal mansion - The Pataudi Palace. For this special occasion, the actress did an interview for romedy now's chat show and spoke about her little son, Taimur Ali Khan, who the country is obsessed with.

Talking about her son, in the middle of the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan begins saying, "He keeps asking (imitating the Taimur's voice) 'Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai'... like ten times in a day he keeps asking 'Abba Kidhar Hai'. I'm like, he's in the bathroom."

Watch the video here:

In the other video, the Heroine actress reveals about the WhatsApp Group, 'Guts' where she along with her girl gang, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and a few others discuss 'airport looks'. The 39-year-old also confessed that the group has remained inactive for quite some time since everyone is so busy these days.

The birthday girl also revealed that if one has to catch a 7 am flight, the person wakes up at 4 am to get the right airport look. She further speaks about love being synonymous to oxygen for her. Kareena describes her living room as an artist's house because it's filled with books and arts, and says that Karan Johar feels he's come to some museum.

On the other hand, actress-sister Karisma Kapoor is on a photo-sharing spree on her Instagram account. The Shakti actress has shared pictures from Kareena's intimate birthday celebration, where they (Kareena, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan) all look super happy.

