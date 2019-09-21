'Abba Kidhar Hai' Kareena Kapoor mimics son Taimur and sounds adorable
Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the Pataudi Palace where she is celebrating her 39th birthday with family
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The actress rang in her birthday at the royal mansion - The Pataudi Palace. For this special occasion, the actress did an interview for romedy now's chat show and spoke about her little son, Taimur Ali Khan, who the country is obsessed with.
Talking about her son, in the middle of the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan begins saying, "He keeps asking (imitating the Taimur's voice) 'Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai'... like ten times in a day he keeps asking 'Abba Kidhar Hai'. I'm like, he's in the bathroom."
In the other video, the Heroine actress reveals about the WhatsApp Group, 'Guts' where she along with her girl gang, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and a few others discuss 'airport looks'. The 39-year-old also confessed that the group has remained inactive for quite some time since everyone is so busy these days.
The birthday girl also revealed that if one has to catch a 7 am flight, the person wakes up at 4 am to get the right airport look. She further speaks about love being synonymous to oxygen for her. Kareena describes her living room as an artist's house because it's filled with books and arts, and says that Karan Johar feels he's come to some museum.
On the other hand, actress-sister Karisma Kapoor is on a photo-sharing spree on her Instagram account. The Shakti actress has shared pictures from Kareena's intimate birthday celebration, where they (Kareena, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan) all look super happy.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and baby boy Taimur make for a gorgeous family, don't they? (All pictures: Instagram - taimuralikhanworld and therealkareenakapoor)
It all started when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of Tashan (2008). While the film failed to do well at the box office, something beautiful did come out of it. Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. A reception was later held in Mumbai and New Delhi for their friends from the film fraternity.
Pictured: Kareena snuggles up with husband Saif.
In a chat with the Instagram page, Humans of Bombay, Kareena spoke about how she fell for Saif Ali Khan. She said, "I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker."
Kareena and Saif's little munchkin, Taimur, was born on December 20, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple has never hidden their son from the media glare, which has given the world countless pictures and videos of the baby boy in all his mischief and cuteness.
Lately, however, the couple has been a bit wary about Taimur being showered with too much unwarranted media attention. When asked how she feels about Taimur's massive popularity, Kareena told PTI, "We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven't shied away, we never hid Taimur's face. In Hollywood, they don't allow children's faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can't do that."
Saif Ali Khan, too, has asked photographers to not stalk his son. "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child," he had told the paps.
Pictured: Kareena Kapoor Khan seen video calling son Taimur during a break on the sets of Dance India Dance.
The Khan family frequently go out on vacations together and spend as much quality time together as they can regardless of Kareena and Saif's hectic schedules. Recently, while Saif was shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London and Kareena was shooting for Angrezi Medium there as well, the family turned it into a mini holiday by taking their son along. The family was in London for over a month.
Kareena, Saif and Taimur also visit Pataudi Palace frequently. Here, Taimur can be seen playing with a dog on the palace grounds. It should be noted that the little one is given the freedom to explore, play in the mud, and get dirty if he so wishes, despite being a star kid.
Concerned about all the media attention Taimur receives, Kareena had said on a chat show, "Looking at the media, looking at those lights... wondering what media is doing. Sometimes they cross the line... especially when it comes to Taimur. What he is eating? Where is he going? The media is constantly following him. Once in a while, it is fine, but every day? He is just a two-year-old kid. One should allow that person to live his life."
Once, on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Kareena read out a tweet from a troll who tried to body shame Taimur. The troll had written, "Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger)." Not one to mince words, Kareena quipped, "But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (He is not starving. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat)."
In the chat with Humans of Bombay, Kareena also spoke about how Saif asked her mother for permission. She recalled, "We'd been dating for a while when he said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him."
She further said, "Even when we decided to get married, it felt right. A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me. Taimur is a part of me – I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."
Kareena Kapoor emphasised how being a wife and a mother have only given wings to her dreams. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups and downs I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles has deterred me. In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger – there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman." We agree wholeheartedly with the Veere Di Wedding actress!
We think it's pretty cool how Kareena's whole life doesn't revolve around Taimur and Saif, but she still somehow manages to make them her priority. Kareena's work commitments are as important, but she still has lots of time left for her family.
When Kareena was approached to be a judge on the reality dance show Dance India Dance, she put down some ground rules. She told mid-day, "I made it clear that I don't work for more than eight hours because of my son [Taimur]. Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted."
Taimur Ali Khan sometimes even visits mommy dearest on set! Isn't that adorable?
Pictured: Taimur snuggles up with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The mother-son duo is extremely close to each other. One can find several pictures of the two on the internet just hanging out together being cute!
-
If reports are to be believed, Kareena and Saif have been documenting Taimur's childhood. The couple has been compiling pictures and videos of Taimur for their archives. How we would love to get a glimpse into these memories! But, for now, we wish the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan a wonderful birthday!
It's Kareena Kapoor Khan's 39th birthday today. The Jab We Met actress, however, seems to have defied age with her dynamic persona and charm. As she celebrates another joy-filled year gone by with her close friends and family, we take a look through these pictures at why we think she's got her work-life balance down pat.
