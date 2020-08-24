Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu's show has an impressive ensemble

ZEE5 premiered the first three episodes of 'Abhay 2' on August 14 and has received appreciation from media and fans alike. Abhay season 2's #TheRoadToJustice is one of the most unpredictable crime thrillers that features an ensemble cast and a gut-wrenching array of villains.

The platform exclusively introduced the character of Officer Khushbu played by Nidhi Singh. A new recruit to the Lucknow STF roster, transferred here after 3 years of respectable work in Delhi Police.

Nidhi Singh Promo:

Khushbu is a straight arrow, strong, independent and diligent investigator who likes to get to the root of things. She passed the academy with the highest grade due to her high IQ. With a sense of humour, Khushboo represents the common man in every investigation.

"Playing the character of Khushboo, a new addition to the STF team, has been a great learning experience for me as an actor. Khushboo is someone who is bright, honest, gritty & constantly endeavours to find the truth beyond all odds. I've received several messages from people appreciating the first three episodes and that makes us all very grateful. ZEE5 is definitely giving Abhay 2 the reach it deserves. I cannot wait for everyone to see the rest of the season which will be out soon" expresses Nidhi Singh.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

The first three episodes introduced the audience to the most devious supervillain in the second season i.e Ram Kapoor and also introduced another villains i.e Chunky Panday and Bidita Bag. The second season also has an ensemble cast of Asha Negi opposite Kunal Kemmu. Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vardhan will be in a never seen before villain avatar.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, ZEE5's franchise 'Abhay' earned much praise for its first season. The narrative revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal's mindset. He can go to any extent to solve a case but ends up dealing with his personal demons. Season 2 marks the return of Kunal Kemmu aka Abhay Pratap Singh, a role that the audience and his fans have loved and appreciated.

